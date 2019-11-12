 
The Netherlands to lower speed limit on motorways to 100km/h
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 12 November, 2019
Latest News:
The Netherlands to lower speed limit on motorways...
Police given award for saving drowning person from...
Brussels fire brigade frees girl (9) stuck in...
Expulsion of violent youth from Belgian shelter faces...
A stolen Suzuki, Halloween masks and a fake...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 12 November 2019
    The Netherlands to lower speed limit on motorways to 100km/h
    Police given award for saving drowning person from the icy Sambre river
    Brussels fire brigade frees girl (9) stuck in school bathroom
    Expulsion of violent youth from Belgian shelter faces criticism
    A stolen Suzuki, Halloween masks and a fake gun: 5 robberies in 10 days by Belgians in France
    Brussels Beer Project launches first non-alcoholic Belgian craft beer
    Belgian boy (9) youngest person ever to receive an undergraduate degree
    Electric car spontaneously catches fire in school parking lot Flemish Brabant, three other cars burned out
    Court strikes down appeal by jihadist stripped of Belgian nationality
    The finalists for the 2019 Women’s World Athlete of the Year have been revealed
    Belgium lags far behind in pneumonia vaccination for those at high risk
    Girl (13) beaten up and kicked while other pupils filmed at school gate in Antwerp
    As talks fail, the De Lijn strike continues
    Don’t rule out snow this week, IRM says
    Manneken Pis gets new costume for World Pneumonia Day
    Brussels frites shop first to earn sustainable Good Food label
    Thomas Cook’s German subsidiary cancels 2020 trips
    Animal rights activists ask for independent assessment after over 180 ducks died following their break-in
    What’s needed to cycle after dark in Belgium?
    EURO 2020: Red Devils prepare for the last two qualifying matches
    View more

    The Netherlands to lower speed limit on motorways to 100km/h

    Tuesday, 12 November 2019
    Between 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM, 130 km per hours will still be allowed. Credit: Wikipedia

    The maximum speed on the motorways will be lowered from 130 to 100 km per hour in the Netherlands.

    However, at night between 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM, driving 130 km per hours will still be allowed.

    The reduction of the speed limit is the most important measure taken by the Dutch government against the nitrogen crisis. It is not yet clear what other measures the government will take. “It is a package of measures in a short period of time,” said Dutch Prime Minister Rutte, reports VRT NWS. “A lot still has to happen,” he added. In December, the Dutch government will announce a series of measures to reduce nitrogen

    In December, the government will announce another series of measures to reduce nitrogen precipitation in protected natural areas in the long term. The Netherlands has been trying to find a solution for the excess of nitrogen in the air since 2015.

    “Every year, 58 people per thousand kilometres of motorway are killed in our country, which is more than double the European average of 25,” said Benoît Godart from Belgian traffic institute Vias, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    “Limiting the maximum speed to 100 km per hour would save about ten lives per year and reduce the number of serious accidents by about 95. Since almost half of Belgian drivers do not respect the limit of 120 km per hour, a reduction would have to be accompanied by strict and regular checks. Otherwise, even fewer drivers will adhere to it,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job