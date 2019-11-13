Belgians encouraged to consider their risk of developing type-2 diabetes

This chronic illness, whether type 1 or 2, affects approximately 600,000 people in Belgium, half of whom are unaware they are affected. Credit: creative commons

On Thursday, the Belgian diabetes association will launch a World Day for this chronic illness, involving a public awareness campaign about type-2 diabetes that is still a major public health issue, it announced in a press release.

“Diabetes can affect anyone. At the present time, it is estimated that one diabetic in two is unaware that he/she is affected,” the association stated. Indeed, type-2 diabetes may remain undiagnosed for years, until complications develop. Given this, early diagnosis is the starting point for coping with the illness well.

This is the aim of the new campaign called “Diabetes is doing more harm than you think! Check your risk out!” The general public is being invited to assess its risk of developing type-2 diabetes by filling out a questionnaire. In addition, the new site will be on-line on Thursday. The campaign will also be rolled out across social networks.

“Only a blood test carried out on a subject with an empty stomach enables a diabetes diagnosis to be made,” the association concluded. “No test/examination other than a blood test is currently approved by the WHO to confirm the presence of sugar diabetes.”

This chronic illness, whether type 1 or 2, affects approximately 600,000 people in Belgium, half of whom are unaware they are affected. The pancreas of diabetics affected by type 1 does not produce any more insulin, whereas in the case of type-2, the patient’s body can no longer manage to utilise this hormone, which allows organs and tissue to make effective use of the glucose provided by carbohydrates consumed.

The Brussels Times