 
Belgians encouraged to consider their risk of developing type-2 diabetes
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 13 November, 2019
Latest News:
Wallonia not ready to emulate the Hague and...
Rwandan ‘lord’ denies role in ‘incalculable’ number of...
Belgian football clubs must follow anti-racism manual to...
Nasa renames celestial body after Nazi controversy over...
Employment office launches training, manual against job discrimination...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 13 November 2019
    Wallonia not ready to emulate the Hague and slash speed limits
    Rwandan ‘lord’ denies role in ‘incalculable’ number of murders in Brussels genocide trial
    Belgian football clubs must follow anti-racism manual to fight fan harassment
    Nasa renames celestial body after Nazi controversy over previous name
    Employment office launches training, manual against job discrimination
    Belgians encouraged to consider their risk of developing type-2 diabetes
    ‘European way of life’ portfolio to undergo name change
    Fake taxi driver in ULB sexual assault case was a STIB employee
    Arson in housing centre for asylum seekers was ‘act of political terror,’ Flemish interior minister says
    ‘Nazi house’ owner taken to court but says he ‘is not doing anything wrong’
    Heineken will be the only beer for sale at the Euro 2020’s
    Over 70 people evacuated after car crash causes gas leak in Charleroi
    Brussels’ people feel unsafe due to lack of respect in traffic
    Belgium’s federal police ‘no longer has the means to do its job effectively’
    Tesla announces plans for European gigafactory in Germany
    Dutch police look for man with ‘Flemish accent’ after attack on 63-year-old conductor
    Abductor in Brussels filmed by security cameras
    Police search for exhibitionist in Flagey
    First snow to fall on Friday in Flanders
    Dunkin’ Donuts is coming to Belgium
    View more

    Belgians encouraged to consider their risk of developing type-2 diabetes

    Wednesday, 13 November 2019
    This chronic illness, whether type 1 or 2, affects approximately 600,000 people in Belgium, half of whom are unaware they are affected. Credit: creative commons

    On Thursday, the Belgian diabetes association will launch a World Day for this chronic illness, involving a public awareness campaign about type-2 diabetes that is still a major public health issue, it announced in a press release.

    “Diabetes can affect anyone. At the present time, it is estimated that one diabetic in two is unaware that he/she is affected,” the association stated. Indeed, type-2 diabetes may remain undiagnosed for years, until complications develop. Given this, early diagnosis is the starting point for coping with the illness well.

    This is the aim of the new campaign called “Diabetes is doing more harm than you think! Check your risk out!” The general public is being invited to assess its risk of developing type-2 diabetes by filling out a questionnaire. In addition, the new site will be on-line on Thursday. The campaign will also be rolled out across social networks.

    “Only a blood test carried out on a subject with an empty stomach enables a diabetes diagnosis to be made,” the association concluded. “No test/examination other than a blood test is currently approved by the WHO to confirm the presence of sugar diabetes.”

    This chronic illness, whether type 1 or 2, affects approximately 600,000 people in Belgium, half of whom are unaware they are affected. The pancreas of diabetics affected by type 1 does not produce any more insulin, whereas in the case of type-2, the patient’s body can no longer manage to utilise this hormone, which allows organs and tissue to make effective use of the glucose provided by carbohydrates consumed.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job