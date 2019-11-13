Student club in Antwerp suspended after using food during initiation ceremonies

A student club in Antwerp, Eligia, has been suspended after initiation ceremonies were violated rules two years in a row.

The Karel de Grote College, whose business and commerce departments are linked to the club, suspended the operation of the club until 31 December 2019.

“Eligia used food [during the initiation ceremonies this year]. Due to the waste and pollution of public spaces, we do not allow initiations involving food,” said the mayor of Antwerp, Bart De Wever to Gazet van Antwerpen.

Eligia announced its suspension on Facebook on Tuesday.

“Due to some violations that Eligia committed during initiations this year and last year, we are banned from holding events until the end of the 2019 calendar year,” the post explained.

Eligia already received warnings during initiation week in 2018.

Eligia said in the Facebook post that it understands the decision and will adhere to it.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times