Brexit: UK will not appoint EU Commissioner before December elections

The British Government has informed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that the UK will not nominate a British commissioner for her team before their 12 December elections.

Von der Leyen had received this information from the UK by letter during the night of Wednesday to Thursday, the President’s spokesperson announced to the AFP.

According to European sources, von der Leyen obtained legal confirmation that the absence of British commissioners should not prevent the new team from taking up its functions.

The Brussels Times