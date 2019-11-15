 
The Belgian Comic Book centre must remember its roots, authors plead
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 15 November, 2019
Latest News:
The Belgian Comic Book centre must remember its...
Lime e-scooter users travel 3.5 million kilometres during...
Princess Elisabeth in the spotlight for the King’s...
Polluting buses still used by De Lijn in...
Three measures to speed up Belgium’s asylum process...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 15 November 2019
    The Belgian Comic Book centre must remember its roots, authors plead
    Lime e-scooter users travel 3.5 million kilometres during company’s first year in Brussels
    Princess Elisabeth in the spotlight for the King’s Festival on Friday
    Polluting buses still used by De Lijn in Brussels’ low emissions zone
    Three measures to speed up Belgium’s asylum process
    Couple convicted after man throws 5-year-old through first-floor window
    Antwerp football club will temporarily abandon years-long rule that players can only shower naked
    Ransom of $300,000 asked for Belgian backpacker (18) missing in Australia, podcast claims
    Flemish minister walks away from anti-foie gras protest at Michelin-starred restaurant
    Payments rounded to nearest 5 cents from December: the end of 1 and 2 cents?
    Saint-Josse-ten-Noode refuses to provide extra protection for its sex workers
    New hashtag #thisisourculture goes viral as Flemish artists protest culture cutbacks
    Two girls (12 and 13) arrested for beating up and filming other pupil at school gate in Antwerp
    Brussels eyes tax on registration of bulky vehicles
    Antwerp football club excludes eight youth players from training after they refuse to shower naked
    Nine-minute flights between Liège and Maastricht to be scrapped
    Student hospitalised after being hit by tram in Brussels
    Saint-Josse residents finally have a place to swim after 10 year wait
    Tens of thousands international petitioners urge Belgium to stop 5G rollout
    Vlaams Belang launches campaign against jihadis’ return to Belgium
    View more

    The Belgian Comic Book centre must remember its roots, authors plead

    Friday, 15 November 2019
    © Belga

    Fifty or so authors and publishers of strip cartoons and graphic novels are this Friday signing an open letter calling for a Belgian Centre of the Comic Book / Graphic Novel (CBBD or Musée de la BD) that is bold, ambitious and “run transparently.”

    They share a concern for its future and feel left out of how it is run.

    The letter notably brings together Johan De Moor, Philippe Geluck, Dany Henrotin, Nick Rodwell, François Schuiten, Yves Sente, Nicolas Vadot, Jean Van Hamme and several publishers. The signatories observe that, 30 years after its opening, the Centre belge de la Bande dessinée (the Belgian comic strip/graphic novel centre) lacks ambition and influence. According to them, it has in any case forgotten its main mission, the defence of yesterday’s and tomorrow’s European comic strip / graphic novel creation.

    The authors point the finger at the “opaque procedure” for nominating a new director-general and the choice of Isabelle Debekker, previously the secretary-general and appointed at the beginning of the month. “It is with great concern that we have learned of this preference for a person who has never produced a project,” they explain. “External candidates, more justified through their qualifications and more deserving through their projects, have been rejected for the sake of consecrating a member of staff.”

    The signatories are calling for an ambitious CBBD that is not confined to a permanent collection of representative 20th century artists. “This formidable tool, designed and set up in the very heart of the European capital, seems condemned to being no more than the reflection of a dated hope nowadays of the past,” they regretted.

    The centre must redefine its role “with boldness and ambition” in order to promote the comic book and its authors in Belgium, they continued. “The Belgian strip cartoon / graphic novel deserves more than just being a temple run by its dealers.”

    Last week, the new director-general defended herself in a press article by indicating she had nothing left to prove in terms of her capacity to run the centre.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job