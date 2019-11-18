 
Couple found dead after CO leak in house in East Flanders
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 18 November, 2019
Latest News:
Couple found dead after CO leak in house...
Belgian motorway users will have to drive 10km/hour...
Woman under arrest for murdering a man in...
Police practice for terror attack at Brussels synagogue...
Asylum centre in Bilzen will still open, despite...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 18 November 2019
    Couple found dead after CO leak in house in East Flanders
    Belgian motorway users will have to drive 10km/hour faster if draft law passes
    Woman under arrest for murdering a man in Schaerbeek
    Police practice for terror attack at Brussels synagogue
    Asylum centre in Bilzen will still open, despite deliberate fire
    First snowfall: 1722 number activated for firefighter assistance
    First Snowfall expected in parts of Belgium on Sunday evening
    45% of hospitals in Brussels and Wallonia are in the red
    Statute of limitation for serious sex crimes reduced to 10 years
    Global debt reaches new record high of 250,000 billion dollars
    Unsuccessful asylum seekers criticise police brutality during deportation
    Two in three workers sacked after long-term sickness
    ‘There is much room for improvement in EU migration management,’ says Court of Auditors
    STIB lost €130,000 in income from free metro rides on car free Sunday
    Ahead of trial, victims of Brussels terror attacks feel left behind
    Eight people pulled from cooling container in Zeebrugge port
    Night train between Vienna and Brussels: prices start at €29.90
    Three men arrested for murder and attempted murder after shooting in Namur province on Sunday
    Pope warns against Hitlerian speech in politics
    Volkswagen will invest €60 billion in creating the ‘car of the future’
    View more

    Couple found dead after CO leak in house in East Flanders

    Monday, 18 November 2019
    A couple were found dead in the early hours of Monday morning after a carbon monoxide lea, the origin of which is still unconfirmed. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    A couple were found dead in the early hours of Monday morning in a house in Zulte in East Flanders after a carbon monoxide leak spread throughout the house.

    The two lifeless bodies were discovered at around 4:30 AM when one of the residents of the house on Staatsbaan got up to go to work and noticed that the guests did not wake up.

    Emergency services were immediately notified and arrived on the scene shortly afterwards.

    The five residents of the home, including two children, were immediately transferred to the hospital. They are not in critical condition.

    Although it is suspected that the carbon monoxide link originated from a broken heater, an investigation into the cause is ongoing.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job