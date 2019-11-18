Couple found dead after CO leak in house in East Flanders

A couple were found dead in the early hours of Monday morning after a carbon monoxide lea, the origin of which is still unconfirmed. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

A couple were found dead in the early hours of Monday morning in a house in Zulte in East Flanders after a carbon monoxide leak spread throughout the house.

The two lifeless bodies were discovered at around 4:30 AM when one of the residents of the house on Staatsbaan got up to go to work and noticed that the guests did not wake up.

Emergency services were immediately notified and arrived on the scene shortly afterwards.

The five residents of the home, including two children, were immediately transferred to the hospital. They are not in critical condition.

Although it is suspected that the carbon monoxide link originated from a broken heater, an investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times