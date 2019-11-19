De Lijn scraps electric bus project after Ghent denies permission for charging stations

The city of Ghent has denied De Lijn permission to set up charging stations for its electric buses in the city. Credit: Belga.

The public transport company De Lijn has scrapped its electric bus pilot project after the Ghent denied it permission to build charging stations in the city.

In 2017, De Lijn announced a pilot project involving the introduction of around 20 electric buses, which need to be charged at charging stations several times per day, across the cities of Ghent, Leuven and Antwerp. The public transport company expected that the first passengers would be able to use the electric buses by the end of 2019.

Ghent, however, has not given De Lijn permission to set up charging stations in the city. Specifically, the city refused to grant the public transport company permission to bring charging stations to either the Ghelamaco stadium or the Blaarmeersen sports and recreation park.

It is a shame that the Ghent city council “is not putting more weight in to deliver the necessary permits,” De Lijn told De Morgen.

Despite De Lijn’s decision to scrap the project in Ghent, it is expected to go ahead in Leuven and Antwerp.

In Leuven, the first electric buses are expected to be in operation by the beginning of 2020, while in Antwerp the buses are expected to be in operation sometime in the second quarter of the year.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times