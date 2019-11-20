Leader of Brussels cannabis plantation faces four years in prison

Brussels’ public prosecutor ordered prison sentences of 30 months and four years against five men involved in a cannabis plantation in Forest on Tuesday, Bruzz reports.

The public prosecutor demanded four years in prison for the resident believed to be the leader behind the plantation. However, the resident did not show up for his trial on Tuesday, 19 November.

The prosecutor asked for 30-month prison sentences for the other four suspects, but their lawyers requested acquittal.

“The cannabis plants found were not analysed, so there is no evidence that they had an illegal THC content,” they stated, according to Bruzz. “Our clients were only called in to empty the shed, they had nothing to do with the cultivation of that plantation.”

An anonymous informer contacted the police about a cannabis plantation in a shed on Chaussée de Neerstalle in September 2019. The police began monitoring the building and made their arrest when a cannabis plant fell from one of the defendants’ vans as they were transferring the plants from the shed to the vehicles.

In the shed, the police found the remains of a cannabis plantation of around a thousand plants.

A verdict will be reached on 17 December 2019.

Sheila Uría Veliz

The Brussels Times