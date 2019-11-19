 
Risk of slippery roads east Belgium, Yellow alert issued
Tuesday, 19 November, 2019
    Risk of slippery roads east Belgium, Yellow alert issued

    Tuesday, 19 November 2019
    Conditions could become slippery due to the freezing of wet road sections in the east and southeast of the country. Credit: Belga

    The Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) issued a yellow alert on Tuesday regarding the risk of slippery conditions on the roads in the east of Belgium.

    It enters into force on Tuesday at 10:00 PM and will be lifted on Wednesday at 11:00 AM. The warning concerns the provinces of Limburg, Liège and Luxembourg.

    From Tuesday evening and until Wednesday morning, conditions are expected to become slippery due to the freezing of wet road sections in the east and southeast of the country, warns the IRM. In addition, for the provinces of Liège and Luxembourg, the Institute also anticipates a risk of icing fog formation.

    The Brussels Times

