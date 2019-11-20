Two tourists fished out of water at one of Bruges’ most famous canals

The tourists ended up in the waters of the Rozenhoedkaai. Credit: Wikipedia

Two tourists ended up in the water of the Rozenhoedkaai (Quay of the Rosary in English) in the city of Bruges on Tuesday night.

The tourists ended up in the water after three of them went out in the city. One of them did not feel well and went to sit on the little stone wall at the waters of the Dijver. She lost her balance and fell into the icy water, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

Another member of the group jumped after her while the third one called the emergency services, who managed to get the two people back on dry land.

The Rozenhoedkaai is a popular tourist attraction and one of the most photographed spots in Bruges, and features on many postcards of the city.

Both people are in good health, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times