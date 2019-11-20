 
Two tourists fished out of water at one of Bruges’ most famous canals
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 20 November, 2019
Latest News:
Two tourists fished out of water at one...
Most Belgians expect to stop working before their...
Brussels cinema facades plastered with posters protesting Polanski’s...
24-hour strike called in Belgian AB InBev breweries...
Youth activists stage ‘die-in’ at European Commission...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 20 November 2019
    Two tourists fished out of water at one of Bruges’ most famous canals
    Most Belgians expect to stop working before their pension age
    Brussels cinema facades plastered with posters protesting Polanski’s new movie
    24-hour strike called in Belgian AB InBev breweries
    Youth activists stage ‘die-in’ at European Commission
    Belgian MEP Kris Peeters put under police surveillance
    Leader of Brussels cannabis plantation faces four years in prison
    Child Focus campaign reenacting rape of 8-year old girl draws criticism from victims association
    EU on Universal Children´s Day: For every child, every right
    Sports car speeding at 250km/hour on E40 caught by police
    EasyJet will offset the carbon emissions from all its flights
    Non-profit calls for sustainable management of homelessness in winter
    As many transgender men as women changed their sex on their birth certificate in Belgium in 2019
    Risk of slippery roads east Belgium, Yellow alert issued
    Half of women in Brussels suffer from psychological violence
    Climate NGOs will attempt a human chain around Brussels
    Brussels Mobility announces drop-off zones for shared scooters and bikes
    Belgium sees a rise in drunk drivers on the roads
    Skeyes management calls for clear rules on a minimum service in the event of strikes
    Entire neighbourhood to be re-named after women in East Flanders municipality
    View more

    Two tourists fished out of water at one of Bruges’ most famous canals

    Wednesday, 20 November 2019
    The tourists ended up in the waters of the Rozenhoedkaai. Credit: Wikipedia

    Two tourists ended up in the water of the Rozenhoedkaai (Quay of the Rosary in English) in the city of Bruges on Tuesday night.

    The tourists ended up in the water after three of them went out in the city. One of them did not feel well and went to sit on the little stone wall at the waters of the Dijver. She lost her balance and fell into the icy water, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    Another member of the group jumped after her while the third one called the emergency services, who managed to get the two people back on dry land.

    The Rozenhoedkaai is a popular tourist attraction and one of the most photographed spots in Bruges, and features on many postcards of the city.

    Both people are in good health, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job