 
Belgium no longer among the 50 countries most impacted by terrorism
Wednesday, 20 November, 2019
    Wednesday, 20 November 2019
    Belgium no longer among the 50 countries most impacted by terrorism

    Wednesday, 20 November 2019
    A tribute at the Bourse in 2016 in Brussels in honour of the victims of terrorism. Credit: Valentina Calà/Flickr.

    Belgium is no longer among the 50 countries most impacted by terrorism, the newly released Global Terrorism Index report compiled by the Institute for Economics and Peace explains.

    Using information made available by the Global Terrorism Database, the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) is a report that examines the key global trends and patterns in terrorism over the last 50 years, placing a special emphasis on trends since 2014 to correspond with the fall of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

    Based on the research, the GTI ranks countries depending on the extent to which they are impacted by terrorism and terrorist activity.

    In the seventh and most recent edition, Belgium came in 53rd place. This is five places lower than in the 2018 GTI, when Belgium came 48th.

    The countries most impacted by terrorism in 2019 were Afghanistan in first place, followed by Iraq in second place and Nigeria in third.

    The United States came in 22nd place, followed not far behind by the United Kingdom in 28th.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

