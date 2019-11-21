Couple arrested after man fires several gunshots outside Schaerbeek café

A man fired several gunshots into the air outside a café located on Rue du Tilleul in Schaerbeek on Wednesday evening. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

The police arrested a man and woman on Wednesday evening after the former fired several gunshots outside a café in Schaerbeek, the Brussels public prosecutor confirmed.

The couple entered a café located on Rue du Tilleul in Schaerbeek at around 8:30 PM.

For reasons unconfirmed, the man showed that he was carrying a weapon in his belt. He then stepped outside the café onto the street and fired several gunshots into the air.

Although the couple left the scene by car, they were stopped and arrested by the police on Chaussée de Helmet, near Eugène Verboekhoven square, explains Bruzz.

The Brussels public prosecutor dispatched experts to the scene and the car belonging to the couple was seized.

The couple will be interrogated by the police about the incident.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times