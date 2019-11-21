 
Child Focus looking for missing 17-year-old girl in Antwerp
Thursday, 21 November, 2019
    Thursday, 21 November 2019
    Child Focus looking for missing 17-year-old girl in Antwerp

    Thursday, 21 November 2019
    She took the train in the direction of Antwerp. Credit: Federal Police

    Child Focus and the Federal police are looking for Leonie Corstjens, a 17-year-old girl who was last seen at the train station of Geel on Wednesday.

    At around 1:00 PM, she took the train in the direction of Antwerp. Since then, there’s been no trace of the teenager.

    Leonie is 1.76 metres tall and has a slim build. She has shoulder-length brown hair and blue-grey eyes.

    At the time of her disappearance, the girl was wearing a black hooded sweater depicting a tiger, of the Kenzo brand. She was wearing a short white fur coat and a black scarf.

    She has a beige linen bag with a palm leaf pictured on it and a large pink handbag with hearts on it. She was wearing white Adidas shoes.

    Anyone who has seen the girl can contact the police on the free phone number 0800/30.300, via Child Focus on the number 116.000, or via opsporingen@police.belgium.eu

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

