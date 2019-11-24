 
Mother hitting daughter caught on video, two suspects released on conditional parole
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 24 November, 2019
Latest News:
Mother hitting daughter caught on video, two suspects...
Swiss entrepreneur wants to give Hitler’s belongings to...
Make earplugs mandatory at all music events, experts...
Child Focus apologises to victims for its shock...
1 in 3 Belgians thinks climate change is...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 24 November 2019
    Mother hitting daughter caught on video, two suspects released on conditional parole
    Swiss entrepreneur wants to give Hitler’s belongings to a museum
    Make earplugs mandatory at all music events, experts say
    Child Focus apologises to victims for its shock campaign against child pornography
    1 in 3 Belgians thinks climate change is not mankind’s fault
    Over 10,000 people demonstrate against violence against women in Brussels on Sunday
    Belgian Foreign Affairs office ‘knows about’ cyberattacks during China mission
    Two Belgian IS women arrested in Turkey
    Two bills to add femicide to the penal code submitted to the Chamber
    Conditions in Flanders are ‘unfavourable to migrants,’ says Minister for Migration
    European Commission will ‘assess the situation in London’ for British candidate
    New traffic sign warns drivers not to block train tracks
    ‘Ethnic’ organisations will no longer be subsidised by the Flemish government
    First official hobbyhorse riding championship to be organised in Flanders
    Member of extreme-right group performs Hitler salute in Breendonk Nazi prison camp
    Free contraception for women under 25 and cheaper healthcare bill in 2020 health budget
    Doctors Without Borders urges EU to review policy on receiving migrants
    Law for immediate arrest in the risk of re-offence gains draft approval
    About 20% of ‘priority’ letters still arrive late in Belgium
    Europe’s first smart highway will be built in Wallonia
    View more

    Mother hitting daughter caught on video, two suspects released on conditional parole

    Sunday, 24 November 2019
    The little girl has been living with her maternal grand-mother since the incident. Credit: Screengrab/Facebook

    Two people were arrested in the Liège region on Friday in connection with a video posted on social media that showed a mother hitting her daughter. 

    The Liege Prosecutor’s office revealed they had been released on conditional parole on Saturday evening. 

    The individuals arrested on Friday evening are the mother in question and her ex-boyfriend. They explained the facts behind the incident when they were questioned on Saturday. 

    The video was posted on social media on the 7th of October and the child’s former step-father alerted police. The little girl has been living with her maternal grand-mother since the incident. 

    The magistrate on duty asked the Liège Prosecutor’s office for an arrest warrant and the two individuals were released on conditional parole. The mother is being investigated for assault and her ex-boyfriend for not assisting a person in danger. 

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job