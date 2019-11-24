Mother hitting daughter caught on video, two suspects released on conditional parole

The little girl has been living with her maternal grand-mother since the incident. Credit: Screengrab/Facebook

Two people were arrested in the Liège region on Friday in connection with a video posted on social media that showed a mother hitting her daughter.

The Liege Prosecutor’s office revealed they had been released on conditional parole on Saturday evening.

The individuals arrested on Friday evening are the mother in question and her ex-boyfriend. They explained the facts behind the incident when they were questioned on Saturday.

The video was posted on social media on the 7th of October and the child’s former step-father alerted police. The little girl has been living with her maternal grand-mother since the incident.

The magistrate on duty asked the Liège Prosecutor’s office for an arrest warrant and the two individuals were released on conditional parole. The mother is being investigated for assault and her ex-boyfriend for not assisting a person in danger.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times