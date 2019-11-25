 
Human remains discovered floating in the waters of Antwerp dock
Monday, 25 November, 2019
    Human remains discovered floating in the waters of Antwerp dock

    Monday, 25 November 2019
    The human remains were discovered in Strasbourg dock in Antwerp. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    Authorities discovered human remains in the Strasbourg dock in Antwerp on Sunday.

    The police went to the scene after they received a call from somebody who had seen something floating in the water of the dock.

    The fire brigade also went to the scene. They collected the remains from the water and brought them ashore.

    The identity of the remains are not yet clear.

    “The public prosecutor has appointed a doctor who will investigate the situation on Monday and try to identify the remains,” a spokesperson for the Antwerp police Willem Migom explained, reports VRT.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

