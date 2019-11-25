 
Belgium launches cyberattack on news agency of Islamic State
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 25 November, 2019
Latest News:
Belgium launches cyberattack on news agency of Islamic...
Human remains discovered floating in water of Antwerp...
Flemish government to spend €6 million per year...
Four homes evacuated after landslide in Namur...
Mother hitting daughter caught on video, two suspects...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 25 November 2019
    Belgium launches cyberattack on news agency of Islamic State
    Human remains discovered floating in water of Antwerp dock
    Flemish government to spend €6 million per year on combatting sexual violence
    Four homes evacuated after landslide in Namur
    Mother hitting daughter caught on video, two suspects released on conditional parole
    Swiss entrepreneur wants to give Hitler’s belongings to a museum
    Make earplugs mandatory at all music events, experts say
    Child Focus apologises to victims for its shock campaign against child pornography
    1 in 3 Belgians thinks climate change is not mankind’s fault
    Over 10,000 people demonstrate against violence against women in Brussels on Sunday
    Belgian Foreign Affairs office ‘knows about’ cyberattacks during China mission
    Two Belgian IS women arrested in Turkey
    Two bills to add femicide to the penal code submitted to the Chamber
    Conditions in Flanders are ‘unfavourable to migrants,’ says Minister for Migration
    European Commission will ‘assess the situation in London’ for British candidate
    New traffic sign warns drivers not to block train tracks
    ‘Ethnic’ organisations will no longer be subsidised by the Flemish government
    First official hobbyhorse riding championship to be organised in Flanders
    Member of extreme-right group performs Hitler salute in Breendonk Nazi prison camp
    Free contraception for women under 25 and cheaper healthcare bill in 2020 health budget
    View more

    Belgium launches cyberattack on news agency of Islamic State

    Monday, 25 November 2019
    Belgium launched a similar attack on Amaq news outlet in 2018. Credit: Needpix.

    The Belgian federal public prosecutor and Europol launched a cyberattack on the servers of a news agency linked to the Islamic State on Thursday.

    “Many accounts have been deactivated and websites have been put out of business,” said spokesperson for the federal prosecutor’s office, Eric Van Der Sypt on Monday morning, explains Belga news agency.

    The Belgian federal public prosecutor conducted a similar operation on Amaq in 2018, but the news agency and the annexed sites and accounts were reactivated shortly afterwards.

    “We were a little surprised and that’s why we tried to do better this time,” said Van Der Sypt. “The operation seems to have been successful,” Van Der Sypt added.

    Europol and the Belgian federal public prosecutor are expected to explain the operation in more detail on Monday at 2:00 PM during a press conference in The Hague.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job