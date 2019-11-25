Belgium launches cyberattack on news agency of Islamic State

The Belgian federal public prosecutor and Europol launched a cyberattack on the servers of a news agency linked to the Islamic State on Thursday.

“Many accounts have been deactivated and websites have been put out of business,” said spokesperson for the federal prosecutor’s office, Eric Van Der Sypt on Monday morning, explains Belga news agency.

The Belgian federal public prosecutor conducted a similar operation on Amaq in 2018, but the news agency and the annexed sites and accounts were reactivated shortly afterwards.

“We were a little surprised and that’s why we tried to do better this time,” said Van Der Sypt. “The operation seems to have been successful,” Van Der Sypt added.

Europol and the Belgian federal public prosecutor are expected to explain the operation in more detail on Monday at 2:00 PM during a press conference in The Hague.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times