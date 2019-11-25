 
Fake Facebook account posing as Brussels welfare centre attempts to scam users by offering €18,000
Monday, 25 November, 2019
    Fake Facebook account posing as Brussels welfare centre attempts to scam users by offering €18,000

    Monday, 25 November 2019
    The Public Welfare Centre of the City of Brussels warned residents of the fake account on Monday. Credit: Tecmark UK/Flickr.

    The Public Welfare Centre of the City of Brussels announced on Monday that a fake Facebook account in its name was circulating on the social media network and attempting to scam users.

    Called the ‘CPAS Public Center for Social Action’, the fake Facebook account copied content from the official Brussels Public Welfare Centre (CPAS) account.

    Once subscribed to the fake account, or after first making contact with it, visitors were invited to pay a fee in return for the promise of an annual allowance of €18,000.

    “This is, of course, a scam. Under no circumstances should you pay money to a CPAS,” the Brussels CPAS explained in a Facebook post.

    The CPAS confirmed that a complaint was lodged with both the King’s prosecutor and with Facebook, writes BX1.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times 

