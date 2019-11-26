‘Frozen II’ attracts 235,000 viewers in cinemas across Belgium during opening weekend

"Frozen II" attracted 235,000 viewers across Belgium in the first five days of its release. Credit: Piqsels.

The sequel to the animation film “Frozen” attracted around 235,000 viewers in cinemas across Belgium during its opening weekend.

The film was released in Belgian cinemas on 20 November, according to data resource for TV and film IMDB.

“With “Frozen II”, we attracted no fewer than 235,000 visitors to the cinema [over the] five days after its release,” a spokesperson from the Belgian Walt Disney Company told HLN.

“With this great result, we have set the best opening weekend figure ever for an animated film,” the spokesperson added.

The worldwide phenomenon is now the #1 movie in the world. #Frozen2 is out now. pic.twitter.com/hmUvyr90IY — Disney (@Disney) November 25, 2019

“Frozen” was released in 2013 and delivered over $1.27 billion worldwide.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times