Tuesday, 26 November, 2019
    ‘Frozen II’ attracts 235,000 viewers in cinemas across Belgium during opening weekend

    Tuesday, 26 November 2019
    "Frozen II" attracted 235,000 viewers across Belgium in the first five days of its release. Credit: Piqsels.

    The sequel to the animation film “Frozen” attracted around 235,000 viewers in cinemas across Belgium during its opening weekend.

    The film was released in Belgian cinemas on 20 November, according to data resource for TV and film IMDB.

    “With “Frozen II”, we attracted no fewer than 235,000 visitors to the cinema [over the] five days after its release,” a spokesperson from the Belgian Walt Disney Company told HLN.

    “With this great result, we have set the best opening weekend figure ever for an animated film,” the spokesperson added.

    “Frozen” was released in 2013 and delivered over $1.27 billion worldwide.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

