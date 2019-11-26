 
Police release suspect thought to be behind attack message that prompted unrest in University of Antwerp
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 26 November, 2019
Latest News:
Police release suspect thought to be behind attack...
‘Frozen II’ attracts 235,000 viewers in cinemas across...
Police arrest man (18) in connection with message...
Dutch-speaking school in Brussels to close after one...
75% of European firearms exports to Saudi Arabia...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 26 November 2019
    Police release suspect thought to be behind attack message that prompted unrest in University of Antwerp
    ‘Frozen II’ attracts 235,000 viewers in cinemas across Belgium during opening weekend
    Police arrest man (18) in connection with message about attack on University of Antwerp
    Dutch-speaking school in Brussels to close after one year due to ‘lack of budget’
    75% of European firearms exports to Saudi Arabia come from Wallonia
    Electric scooters to be regulated in Wallonia, says MP
    Michelin starred chefs cook for €3 in Ghent restaurants on Monday
    Royal informer Paul Magnette’s extendeds term to 9 December
    One of four Europeans believes in anti-Semitic prejudices
    University of Antwerp campuses closed following message about attack by armed man
    Paul McCartney to headline 2020 TW Classic festival in Belgium
    In photos: why are Belgian statues holding frites?
    Calls to end systematic strip searches in Belgian prisons
    Fake Facebook account posing as Brussels welfare centre attempts to scam users by offering €18,000
    Garbage in Brussels will be collected ‘as normal’ from Tuesday
    Greenhouse gases surged by higher amounts in 2018 ‘than during the past decade’
    Meal voucher provider Edenred hit by malware attack
    Congolese artefacts kept in Belgian Museum must be returned, said DRC President
    Message about attack by armed man causes unrest at University of Antwerp
    Europe’s largest floating ice rink is being built in Belgium
    View more

    Police release suspect thought to be behind attack message that prompted unrest in University of Antwerp

    Tuesday, 26 November 2019
    The 18-year-old suspect was released after the investigating judge decided that it is unlikely that he sent the message to the University of Antwerp helpdesk. Credit: goodfreephotos.

    The Antwerp police released a suspect who was arrested in connection with message threatening an armed attack that was sent to the helpdesk of the University of Antwerp after discovering that although he owned the account from which the message came, it is unlikely that he sent it.

    The suspect, an 18-year-old man, was arrested on Monday evening at around 7:00 PM.

    He was subsequently interrogated by the police, the public prosecutor confirmed to De Standaard.

    “The investigation and the interrogation show that the young man owns the [Snapchat] account, but that he may not have been the sender of the message,” said the public prosecutor.

    Related News:

    As a result, the investigating judge decided to release the 18-year-old man on Tuesday morning. However, the investigation into the message about an armed attack is ongoing, explains Het Niuewsblad.

    “The message did not mention the University of Antwerp, but it was sent to the university’s helpdesk reportedly on behalf of a medical student,” said Peter De Meyer, a spokesperson of the university, reports Gazet van Antwerpen.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job