Police release suspect thought to be behind attack message that prompted unrest in University of Antwerp

The Antwerp police released a suspect who was arrested in connection with message threatening an armed attack that was sent to the helpdesk of the University of Antwerp after discovering that although he owned the account from which the message came, it is unlikely that he sent it.

The suspect, an 18-year-old man, was arrested on Monday evening at around 7:00 PM.

He was subsequently interrogated by the police, the public prosecutor confirmed to De Standaard.

“The investigation and the interrogation show that the young man owns the [Snapchat] account, but that he may not have been the sender of the message,” said the public prosecutor.

As a result, the investigating judge decided to release the 18-year-old man on Tuesday morning. However, the investigation into the message about an armed attack is ongoing, explains Het Niuewsblad.

“The message did not mention the University of Antwerp, but it was sent to the university’s helpdesk reportedly on behalf of a medical student,” said Peter De Meyer, a spokesperson of the university, reports Gazet van Antwerpen.

