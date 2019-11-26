Investigation launched into fraudulent text scam trying to swindle victims into paying €2,000 online

Ten complaints about the scam were filed at the Marlow police by Saturday. Credit: Hloom Templates/Flickr.

The Brussels public prosecutor has launched an investigation into the scammers who have been sending fraudulent texts and trying to swindle victims into paying nearly €2,000 online.

Victims of the scam reportedly receive a text message, originating from the number 8850, appearing to be from the telecom company Proximus.

The fake Proximus text message tells the victim that they have accidentally paid an invoice twice and that the company wants to repay them. The scammers then send the victim a link to a counterfeit Proximus website, Bruzz explains.

The website then asks the victim to transfer two sums of €987.

Any money sent on the counterfeit website by victims of the scam is immediately deposited into bank accounts in Singapore.

The local Marlow police zone had received ten complaints of the scam by Saturday, when La Capitale reported on the scam.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times