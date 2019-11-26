 
Investigation launched into fraudulent text scam trying to swindle victims into paying €2,000 online
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 26 November, 2019
Latest News:
All garbage in Brussels ‘will be collected’ by...
Investigation launched into fraudulent text scam trying to...
School in Molenbeek closed due to gas leak...
Belgian urologist convicted of rape and assault of...
Belgium gets an online tool for diagnosing and...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 26 November 2019
    All garbage in Brussels ‘will be collected’ by the end of the week, says Bruxelles-Propreté
    Investigation launched into fraudulent text scam trying to swindle victims into paying €2,000 online
    School in Molenbeek closed due to gas leak on Tuesday
    Belgian urologist convicted of rape and assault of underage patient
    Belgium gets an online tool for diagnosing and monitoring STIs
    Belgian electricty prices are the third highest in Europe
    Major Belgian cyberattack eliminates Islamic State’s presence on the internet
    2019 already looks more deadly for drivers than previous years
    Ghent searches for couples to replace Adam and Eve in famous ‘Ghent Altarpiece’ painting
    Silence over sexual harassment and discrimination in the Belgian police force sees strike called
    Mysterious yellow cloud appears at the port of Ghent: ‘it’s harmless’ 
    ‘Mandatory earplugs are not a solution’ to tackle noise pollution at music events
    Belgian climate movements will take to the streets two more times in run-up to COP25
    Police release suspect thought to be behind attack message that prompted unrest in University of Antwerp
    ‘Frozen II’ attracts 235,000 viewers in cinemas across Belgium during opening weekend
    Police arrest man (18) in connection with message about attack on University of Antwerp
    Dutch-speaking school in Brussels to close after one year due to ‘lack of budget’
    75% of European firearms exports to Saudi Arabia come from Wallonia
    Electric scooters to be regulated in Wallonia, says MP
    Michelin starred chefs cook for €3 in Ghent restaurants on Monday
    View more

    Investigation launched into fraudulent text scam trying to swindle victims into paying €2,000 online

    Tuesday, 26 November 2019
    Ten complaints about the scam were filed at the Marlow police by Saturday. Credit: Hloom Templates/Flickr.

    The Brussels public prosecutor has launched an investigation into the scammers who have been sending fraudulent texts and trying to swindle victims into paying nearly €2,000 online.

    Victims of the scam reportedly receive a text message, originating from the number 8850, appearing to be from the telecom company Proximus.

    The fake Proximus text message tells the victim that they have accidentally paid an invoice twice and that the company wants to repay them. The scammers then send the victim a link to a counterfeit Proximus website, Bruzz explains.

    The website then asks the victim to transfer two sums of €987.

    Any money sent on the counterfeit website by victims of the scam is immediately deposited into bank accounts in Singapore.

    The local Marlow police zone had received ten complaints of the scam by Saturday, when La Capitale reported on the scam.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job