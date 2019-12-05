 
What’s on in Brussels this holiday season?
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 05 December, 2019
Latest News:
AB InBev blockade of Leuven brewery lifted on...
Over half of Belgium’s bees are gone (or...
Brussels singer Angèle to headline Dour festival 2020...
What’s on in Brussels this holiday season?...
New cooperative bank NewB gathers €35 million to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 05 December 2019
    AB InBev blockade of Leuven brewery lifted on Thursday
    Over half of Belgium’s bees are gone (or endangered species)
    Brussels singer Angèle to headline Dour festival 2020
    What’s on in Brussels this holiday season?
    New cooperative bank NewB gathers €35 million to get started
    Four MEPs leave Farage’s Brexit Party to support Boris Johnson
    Wallonia wants to become carbon-free by 2050
    French national strike: rail and air transport will still be hit on Friday
    Germany to ban close-border nuclear fuel exports
    EU adds rebuilding aid to Albania struck by earthquake
    TUI bookings increase, Neckermann prepares for the summer
    Prisoner found dead in Saint-Gilles prison cell
    Record amount of seized criminal money in Belgian state funds
    Hundreds of Belgian students forced to pay back grant paid out two years ago
    Brussels nominated for best European Christmas market award
    Anti-Zwarte Piet protestors write open letter to Dutch Prime Minister denouncing his silence on the topic
    Shopkeepers accused of cheating the new price round-up system
    ‘Nuclear power does not belong in the debate on ecological transition’ says Walloon climate minister
    Winter Wonders creates traffic chaos, but Brussels has a plan
    Doctor wrongly accused of murder wants to bring the Belgian State to court
    View more

    What’s on in Brussels this holiday season?

    Thursday, 05 December 2019
    The Big Wheel offers views from Brussels at a height of 55 meters. Credit: City of Brussels/ www.brussels.be

    As Christmas lights start to go up around the city and the smells of hot wine and raclette fill the air, it’s officially the time of year when Christmas markets come to Brussels.

    Spreading across the city, Brussels Winter Wonders, which includes Christmas markets, fairground attractions, an ice-skating rink, pop-up villages, and many more activities, will run until 5 January 2020.

    Here are just some of the attractions that Winter Wonders will bring this year:

    Christmas markets

    According to reports in Belgian media, Mastercard has entered into a partnership with the Plaisirs d’Hiver, which will run until 5 January. Credit: plaisirsdhiver

    For over five weeks, 250 wooden chalets, making up the Brussels Christmas markets, will fill the city centre. These chalets can be found at Grand-Place, Place de Brouckère, Place de la Monnaie and Tour Noire, presenting market-goers with the opportunity to drink hot wine, eat tasty snacks and purchase Christmas gifts.

    Winter Wonders, which plays host to the Brussels Christmas markets, is open from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM every day, except on 24 and 31 December, when it will be open from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

    Ice-skating rink

    As well as numerous chalets and six covered seating areas, Place de Brouckère will host the Patinoire ice skating rink.

    For adults, tickets cost €9. For 12 to 17-year-olds, tickets cost €7, and for those under the age of 12, tickets cost €5.

    The ice-skating rink at Place de Brouckère. Credit: City of Brussels — www.brussels.be

    The Dome

    Place de la Monnaie has been adapted to host The Dome- a 360° high-tech installation that stages various immersive shows. The Dome will screen documentaries, dramas and art house films. Tickets can be bought in advance online.

    In addition, thanks to the European Union Space Programme, whenever there aren’t events scheduled in The Dome, visitors will be able to enjoy satellite images of the earth.

    Visitors relaxing on cushions in The Dome. Credit: City of Brussels/www.brussels.be

    Winter Pop 

    Winter Pop popup village returns this year spend weekends on Square Ambiorix, in Les Marolles, Neder-Over-Heembeek and Laeken respectively.

    The popup village hosts a wide range of activities, including workshops, shows, demonstrations, concerts, bands, dances, storytelling and much much more.

    Winter Pop runs from Friday to Sunday. The village will be open from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM from Friday to Saturday. On Sunday, it will start at 2:00 PM and run through until 7:00 PM.

    The pop-up village will take place at Square Ambiorix from 29 November to 1 December, at Place Peter Benoît in Neder-Over-Heembeek from 6 to 8 December, on Place Willems in Laeken from 13 to 15 December and Place de la Chapelle in Les Marolles from 20 to 22 December.

    Grand Place light show

    There will be an 8-minute 360° sound and light show at Grand Place throughout the duration of Winter Wonders.

    Light show at the Grand-Place. Credit: City of Brussels/www.brussels.be

    The show will run from 5:00 PM, every hour, until 10:00 PM from Sunday to Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, the show will run from 5:00 PM, every half hour, until 10:30 PM. The last show will take place at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, 31 December.

    Grand Place Christmas Tree

    Additionally, the Christmas Tree, which was donated this year by the town of Stavelot, can also be found at Grand-Place.

    The tree is around fifty years old and has reached maturity. Two plants are growing at its feet. To celebrate 400 years of Manneken-Pis, the Christmas tree, which was donated by the City of Stavelot, was decorated on Friday with 50 little Mannekin-Pis, 40 bubbles of red lights, 120 balls in the colours of the Belgian flag and 1.5 km of sparkling garland.

    The tree is positioned alongside a traditional life-size Nativity scene.

    The Christmas tree in Grand-Place. Credit: City of Brussels—www.brussels.be

    Sheila Uría Veliz
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job