Wig-wearing man wanted by police after two kidnapping attempts in East Flanders

The federal police issued the search for the culprit of the two kidnapping attempts on Tuesday. Credit: Federal Police Belgium.

The federal police launched a search on Tuesday for the culprit behind two kidnapping attempts in East Flanders earlier this month.

Two teenage boys were approached and harassed by the man in Ronse, a city in the municipality of East Flanders, on separate occasions.

The incidents took place on 7 November and 21 November. In both cases the culprit wore a wig with long blonde hair and sunglasses and tried to grab the boys, the federal police website explains.

Both boys managed to escape from the man.

One of the boys described the culprit as a white man about 1 meter 70 centimetres tall. The boy estimated that the man was about 30 years old.

The police ask anybody who witnessed either of the two attempted kidnappings in Ronse or anyone who sees a man of a similar description to contact them.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times