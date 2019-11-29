 
Using somebody else’s MOBIB card now risks a fine of €408
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 29 November, 2019
Latest News:
Using somebody else’s MOBIB card now risks a...
Unidentified shooter opens fire with machine gun at...
Uber to start suspending misbehaving passengers...
Anti-Semitism to be punished more harshly in Germany...
First Ronald McDonald House in Belgium to open...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 29 November 2019
    Using somebody else’s MOBIB card now risks a fine of €408
    Unidentified shooter opens fire with machine gun at home of 74-year-old woman in Antwerp
    Uber to start suspending misbehaving passengers
    Anti-Semitism to be punished more harshly in Germany
    First Ronald McDonald House in Belgium to open in December
    Tiger mosquitoes spotted at three motorway parking stations in Belgium
    Hydropower plants: a threat to Europe’s biodiversity?
    Brussels government cancels trade mission to Israel and Palestine
    Black Friday: animals should not be sold at a discount, says minister
    Belgians spend a third of their annual budget on housing
    Wallonia says yes to a regional climate plan
    Police search for couple walking with (and then without) baby carrier around lake in Spa
    The decriminalisation of abortion is one step closer in Belgium
    Grenade thrown into house in Antwerp: ‘strong’ link to drug world
    Two Belgian cities named in the 10 most LGBT-friendly cities
    Belgian university faces backlash after moving exam to accommodate for law society ski trip
    Instant money transfers gain a following in Belgium
    Escalators and lifts in Belgian train stations malfunction 2,000 times a year
    Hundreds of activists demonstrate in Brussels against cutbacks in Flemish cultural sector
    Laeken Park costs taxpayers €1 million, yet remains closed to the public
    View more

    Using somebody else’s MOBIB card now risks a fine of €408

    Friday, 29 November 2019
    Public transport users now face a potential fine of 408 for using somebody else's MOBIB card. Credit: Belga.

    Using somebody else’s MOBIB card now risks a fine of €408, following the launch of a new anti-fraud campaign by Brussels’ public transport operator, STIB.

    The new campaign encourages public transport users to ensure that their transport tickets are valid, or they will face the possibility of significant fines.

    “If you don’t validate, you will be in violation,” a statement on the campaign explains.

    “It is simply a matter of fairness. Why should honest travellers bear the cost of fare dodgers?… every year, STIB loses tens of millions of euros due to fare evasion,” STIB adds.

    Public transport users risk a fine of €10 if they forget or do not validate their MOBIB card with a valid season ticket contract, or if they do not validate a transport ticket at a connection. Users risk a fine of €107 if they do not pay the €10 fines within 10 business days.

    The fines only go up from there. If a public transport user is caught violating any of these rules within two years after the date of the previous violation, they will face a potential fine of €214.

    And, last but not least, public transport users face a potential fine of €408 for using a forged transport ticket, or a ticket or MOBIB card belonging to somebody else.

    “When you validate, we know the number of travellers and we can find out if what we offer meets the travellers’ needs,” the statement explains.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job