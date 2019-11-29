Public transport users now face a potential fine of 408 for using somebody else's MOBIB card. Credit: Belga.

Using somebody else’s MOBIB card now risks a fine of €408, following the launch of a new anti-fraud campaign by Brussels’ public transport operator, STIB.

The new campaign encourages public transport users to ensure that their transport tickets are valid, or they will face the possibility of significant fines.

“If you don’t validate, you will be in violation,” a statement on the campaign explains.

“It is simply a matter of fairness. Why should honest travellers bear the cost of fare dodgers?… every year, STIB loses tens of millions of euros due to fare evasion,” STIB adds.

Public transport users risk a fine of €10 if they forget or do not validate their MOBIB card with a valid season ticket contract, or if they do not validate a transport ticket at a connection. Users risk a fine of €107 if they do not pay the €10 fines within 10 business days.

The fines only go up from there. If a public transport user is caught violating any of these rules within two years after the date of the previous violation, they will face a potential fine of €214.

And, last but not least, public transport users face a potential fine of €408 for using a forged transport ticket, or a ticket or MOBIB card belonging to somebody else.

“When you validate, we know the number of travellers and we can find out if what we offer meets the travellers’ needs,” the statement explains.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times