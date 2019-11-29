 
Billie Eilish Werchter Boutique pop-up cancelled: safety cannot be guaranteed
Friday, 29 November, 2019
    Billie Eilish Werchter Boutique pop-up cancelled: safety cannot be guaranteed

    Friday, 29 November 2019
    As such, the pop-up festival has been cancelled, and all tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Credit: Wikipedia

    A concert by American singer Billie Eilish scheduled as the Werchter Boutique pop-up on 19 July has been cancelled after police officially advised against it.

    Police have warned that due to the popularity of the singer, and a busy festival season, they would not be able to guarantee safety as both Tomorrowland and Dour Festival will be held on the same day, according to Nele Bigaré of the festival organization.

    “As finding another date proved impossible, the concert was officially moved to the Sportpaleis the same day,” said Bigaré. ” The safety of our fans is our top priority,” she added.

    As such, the pop-up festival has been cancelled, and all tickets will be refunded at point of purchase, the organisers said in a statement.

    People who already bought a ticket for Werchter Boutique can take part in an exclusive presale of tickets for Eilish at 10:00 AM on Friday 6 December. The general ticket sales will start on Saturday 7 December at 10:00 AM.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

