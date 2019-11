The stabbing attack took place on Grote Marktstraat in The Hague on Friday night. Credit: Guilhem Vellut/Flickr.

Police in the Netherlands are searching for the culprit of a stabbing attack that took place in The Hague on Friday evening and left three minors wounded.

The stabbing attack took place at around 8:00 PM at Grote Marktstraat, a popular shopping area in the centre of The Hague that was busy due to Black Friday sales.

Three minors were wounded in the attack and brought to hospital. However, all three victims were released from the hospital, Dutch police explained in a tweet.

All three victims of the stabbing at #GroteMarktstraat #TheHague were released from the hospital. — Politie Den Haag eo (@POL_DenHaag) November 29, 2019

At around 12:00 PM on Saturday, Dutch police tweeted to say that the search for the culprit of the attack is ongoing.

Bij het steekincident gisteravond op de #GroteMarktstraat in #DenHaag raakten drie minderjarigen gewond. Wij zijn nog steeds hard op zoek naar de dader. Heeft u iets gezien? Bel dan met de opsporingstiplijn via 0800-6070. @PolJanHen https://t.co/4Wt4XUtvcp — Politie Den Haag eo (@POL_DenHaag) November 30, 2019

Police initially said they were looking for a man in a grey jogging suit about 45 to 50 years old. However, police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper later said that the initial statement was wrong and that they did not yet have a description of the suspect, explains Al Jazeera.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times