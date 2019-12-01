 
Two men dead after street fight in Antwerp
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 01 December, 2019
Latest News:
Two men dead after street fight in Antwerp...
Humanity must end its ‘war against nature’, UN...
Several mumps diagnoses prompt Brussels university to issue...
Winter Wonders kicks off with a light show...
Number of human trafficking cases dramatically increase in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 01 December 2019
    Two men dead after street fight in Antwerp
    Humanity must end its ‘war against nature’, UN Secretary-General says on the eve of COP25
    Several mumps diagnoses prompt Brussels university to issue warning
    Winter Wonders kicks off with a light show at Brussels Grand Place (Photos)
    Number of human trafficking cases dramatically increase in Belgium
    151 Belgian IS fighters died in Syria, security services estimate
    The Namur Christmas market is officially open; ice skating, fireworks, music and more
    EU mobilises emergency support to Albania after deadly earthquake
    Mont Blanc avalanche leaves two skiers dead
    Doctor admits to euthanising a dementia patient four years ago
    Dutch police search for culprit of stabbing attack in The Hague
    SNCB could bring hydrogen trains to Belgium
    Garbage collection in Brussels continues to be disrupted this weekend
    Two Belgian IS women detained in Antwerp and Bruges
    We’ll Miss you, Jean-Claude
    Brussels school will start scanning pupils when they enter and exit the building
    Villo! deploys 1,800 electric sharing bicycles in Brussels Region
    Sexual abuse of minors: Parliament rectifies ‘oversight’ reducing statute of limitations
    First batch of Thomas Cook travellers reimbursed by Travel Guarantee Fund
    Brussels to make Rue Sainte-Catherine a car-free zone
    View more

    Two men dead after street fight in Antwerp

    Sunday, 01 December 2019
    The two seriously injured men were taken to the Antwerp University Hospital. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    Two men are dead after a street fight that took place in Hoboken, a southern district of the city of Antwerp, early on Sunday morning.

    The police were notified at about 6:00 AM about a heavy fight that was happening on the street in front of Shivas café located on the corner of the Lageweg with the Emiel Vloorsstraat.

    When the police arrived, two men were found seriously injured, one with a stab wound in his neck and another with a head injury, explains Gazet van Antwerpen.

    Both of the seriously injured men were taken to the Antwerp University Hospital.

    The police arrested 10 people, all those who were present at the fight, for questioning, writes Nieuwsblad.

    Local police are continuing the investigation into the fight, the cause of which is currently unclear.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job