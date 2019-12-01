Two men dead after street fight in Antwerp...

The two seriously injured men were taken to the Antwerp University Hospital. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Two men are dead after a street fight that took place in Hoboken, a southern district of the city of Antwerp, early on Sunday morning.

The police were notified at about 6:00 AM about a heavy fight that was happening on the street in front of Shivas café located on the corner of the Lageweg with the Emiel Vloorsstraat.

When the police arrived, two men were found seriously injured, one with a stab wound in his neck and another with a head injury, explains Gazet van Antwerpen.

Both of the seriously injured men were taken to the Antwerp University Hospital.

The police arrested 10 people, all those who were present at the fight, for questioning, writes Nieuwsblad.

Local police are continuing the investigation into the fight, the cause of which is currently unclear.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times