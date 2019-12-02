Armed passenger removed from train to Bruges...

The man was removed from the train at Bruges station, where police discovered he was also carrying a knife and a small tear gas canister. Credit: Wikipedia

A passenger carrying a BB gun, a knife and a tear gas canister was removed from a train travelling to Bruges on Friday evening.

Police were alerted to the man (30) after a fellow passenger saw him take out a BB gun on the train from Ostend to Bruges, local media reports.

The man was removed from the train at Bruges station, where police discovered he was also carrying a knife and a small tear gas canister.

The man had previously been sentenced to a suspended prison sentence, subject to conditions. As a result of this incident, the public prosecutor will demand the immediate withdrawal of these conditions, meaning he would be imminently transferred to prison.

He is expected to face the correctional court of Bruges, on suspicion of forbidden possession of weapons, Belga reports.

The Brussels Times