 
Gang of robbers unable to escape as getaway train is kept at station in Flemish Brabant
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 02 December, 2019
Latest News:
Gang of robbers unable to escape as getaway...
Brussels must allow marriage between uncle and his...
Aalst removes Carnival from UNESCO World Heritage list...
Armed passenger removed from train to Bruges...
Belgian student arrested for trying to bring water...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 02 December 2019
    Gang of robbers unable to escape as getaway train is kept at station in Flemish Brabant
    Brussels must allow marriage between uncle and his niece-in-law, court rules
    Aalst removes Carnival from UNESCO World Heritage list
    Armed passenger removed from train to Bruges
    Belgian student arrested for trying to bring water to hunger strikers will come before Nicaragua court
    Belgium’s first suspected e-cigarette death is under investigation
    Belgium will not be ready to stop using nuclear energy in 2025
    Red Devils Euro 2020 match tickets go on sale on Wednesday
    Ursula von der Leyen’s first official trip outside the EU will be to Ethiopia
    Charles Michel must intervene in Catalonia, according to Jan Jambon
    Four iconic Brussels residents now have streets to their names
    Over 2,000 people protest in Brussels against upcoming presidential election in Algeria
    Two men dead after street fight in Antwerp
    Humanity must end its ‘war against nature’, UN Secretary-General says on the eve of COP25
    Several mumps diagnoses prompt Brussels university to issue warning
    Winter Wonders kicks off with a light show at Brussels Grand Place (Photos)
    Number of human trafficking cases dramatically increase in Belgium
    151 Belgian IS fighters died in Syria, security services estimate
    The Namur Christmas market is officially open; ice skating, fireworks, music and more
    EU mobilises emergency support to Albania after deadly earthquake
    View more

    Gang of robbers unable to escape as getaway train is kept at station in Flemish Brabant

    Monday, 02 December 2019
    The gang of youths were planning on escaping from the scene of the robbery aboard the 7:29 PM train from Ternat station. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    The escape plan of a group of 15 youths who robbed a shop in Flemish Brabant on Saturday evening was foiled when the train they were planning on taking to flee the nearby crime scene was stopped from leaving the platform until police arrived.

    The group of youths, who had reportedly been hanging around near the train station earlier that evening, entered the shop on Statiestraat in Ternat at around 7:15 PM, just before the shop was supposed to close.

    “Just before the arrival of a train, the young people rushed into the newspaper shop,” Mayor Michel Vanderhasselt told Radio 2.

    “They took chips, drinks, cookies, ice creams and sweets,” said the owner of the store, who added that “before I realised what was happening, they were already gone. It all happened very fast. ”

    The group’s plan was to jump on a train at the nearby station that was leaving at 7:29 PM, explains Nieuwsblad.

    However, the owner of the store ran after the group and alerted a supervisor at the train station, who stopped the train from leaving and kept the doors of the train closed so nobody could come in or out.

    The local police came to the scene and made several arrests. It is not yet clear exactly how many, but some perpetrators reportedly escaped on foot.

    “This is a group of young people from the Dender region who often cause nuisance in Ternat. That was also the case last weekend in the Kruikenburg park in the centre of Ternat, when the group turned out to be carrying a baseball, iron bars and knives,” Vanderhasselt explained.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job