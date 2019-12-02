Over 100 Brussels Airlines passengers stuck in Malaga...

On Monday, the plane was not yet repaired and passengers will have to spend an extra night in Malaga. Credit: Belga

A Brussels Airlines plane, carrying 106 passengers, was unable to come back to Brussels from Malaga due to a technical error on Sunday.

On Monday, the plane had not yet been repaired, meaning passengers will have to spend an extra night in Malaga, Brussels Airlines said.

The airline company has sent spare parts to Malaga but the problem could not be solved on Monday. The flight will depart no earlier than Tuesday. The trapped passengers were taken back to a hotel.

“We apologise, and are trying to get people home as quickly as possible,” said spokesperson Kim Daenen.

Travellers can request compensation.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times