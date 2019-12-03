 
Entrance to Zara on Rue Neuve will be blocked by strike on Tuesday morning
Tuesday, 03 December, 2019
    Entrance to Zara on Rue Neuve will be blocked by strike on Tuesday morning

    Tuesday, 03 December 2019
    The strike will take place outside Zara on Rue Neuve on Tuesday morning. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    Strikers are planning to block access to the Spanish apparel retailer, Zara, on Rue Neuve in Brussels on Tuesday morning.

    The strike is going ahead because trade unions are concerned about the working conditions provided by the Spanish multinational clothing company, Inditex, who own Zara, Massimo Dutti, Bershka and Zara Home, amongst other popular stores.

    According to the Confederation of Christian Trade Unions (ACV), Inditex employs around 2,000 people in 86 stores across Belgium, Bruzz explains.

    After the strike, which the unions hope will send a “signal” to management, a delegation will visit Inditex’s headquarters in Belgium.

    “We will be accompanied by colleagues from Germany, France and Luxembourg, because negotiations are also starting in these countries. The intention is to stay in solidarity with each other if the negotiations abroad or at home go badly,” Jalil Bourhidane, permanent secretary of trade at the ACV explained.

    Negotiations regarding wages are expected to be held on 6 December in Belgium.

    The unions are asking for fixed wages, a more transparent wage policy, the end of precarious contracts and the monthly payment of overtime, amongst other things, writes Le Soir.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

