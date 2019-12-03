Unemployment continues to fall in Brussels for the 61st month

Brussels had 87,550 job seekers at the end of November. Credit: Needpix.com.

At the end of November, Brussels had 87,550 job seekers and a rate of unemployment of 15.6%, Actiris announced on Tuesday.

This is the 61st successive month which saw a fall in unemployment and represents a drop of 2.5% in comparison to 2018.

Compared to November 2014, the number of job seekers has fallen by 20% in 5 years.

During November, there were 8,863 entries into unemployment (6,783 re-registrations and 2,080 new) versus 10,290 leaving it, that is a decrease on a monthly basis of 1,427 persons (-1.6%).

In the Brussels Region, there are 55,425 job seekers claiming benefits (DEDA), 5,655 young people on work experience placements and 26,470 other job seekers registered voluntarily or compulsorily.

The Brussels Times