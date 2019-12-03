 
Unemployment continues to fall in Brussels for the 61st month
Tuesday, 03 December, 2019
    Unemployment continues to fall in Brussels for the 61st month

    Tuesday, 03 December 2019
    Brussels had 87,550 job seekers at the end of November. Credit: Needpix.com.

    At the end of November, Brussels had 87,550 job seekers and a rate of unemployment of 15.6%, Actiris announced on Tuesday.

    This is the 61st successive month which saw a fall in unemployment and represents a drop of 2.5% in comparison to 2018.

    Compared to November 2014, the number of job seekers has fallen by 20% in 5 years.

    During November, there were 8,863 entries into unemployment (6,783 re-registrations and 2,080 new) versus 10,290 leaving it, that is a decrease on a monthly basis of 1,427 persons (-1.6%).

    In the Brussels Region, there are 55,425 job seekers claiming benefits (DEDA), 5,655 young people on work experience placements and 26,470 other job seekers registered voluntarily or compulsorily.

    The Brussels Times

