Tuesday, 03 December, 2019
    Mice spotted in Exki restaurant in Ixelles

    Tuesday, 03 December 2019
    The mice were spotted at the Exki branch in Ixelles at Porte de Namur. Credit: Exki/Facebook.

    Mice were spotted at the Exki restaurant branch in Ixelles on Monday evening.

    A customer spotted the mice at around 8:30 PM in the upstairs area of the restaurant, located at Porte de Namur, and proceeded to make a video recording.

    “The guests – who were about ten at that time – were surprised and shocked. A woman got scared and immediately left the restaurant,” the customer who spotted the mice told RTBF.

    The customer proceeded to inform an Exki staff member, “who was very embarrassed and promised to talk to her managers,” the customer explained.

    When asked about the incident, Exki confirmed the presence of rodents in the branch at Porte de Namur in Ixelles, putting their presence down to the various ongoing construction works on Chaussée d’Ixelles.

    “The construction works encourage the movement of rodents to surrounding businesses- including Exki. The cold weather also explains the higher number of rodents since the end of last week. We take the problem very seriously as part of our health and safety policy,” Exki management explained, adding that they work on a regular basis with health and safety company, Ecolab, to prevent the intrusion of rodents.

    “In any case, no contact between animals and food is possible, given that food is stored in closed bins that are at a height, or in a cold room,” Exki management added.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

