Police arrest wig-wearing man behind two kidnapping attempts in Flanders

The federal police launched a search for the culprit of the two kidnapping attempts on 26 November. Credit: Federal Police Belgium.

Police arrested a wig-wearing man on Monday who has turned out to be the culprit behind two kidnapping attempts that took place in Flanders earlier this month.

The two kidnapping attempts took place on 7 and 21 November in the city of Ronse in Flanders. In both cases, the culprit wore a wig with long blonde hair, as well as sunglasses, and tried to grab two teenage boys. On both occasions, the boys managed to escape.

The federal police launched a search on 26 November for the wig-wearing man, asking anybody who witnessed either of the two attempted kidnappings in Ronse or anyone who sees a man of a similar description to contact them.

On Monday at around 5:30 PM, a man wearing a long blond wig was spotted walking on Elzeelsesteenweg in Ronse.

Police quickly arrived on the scene and arrested the man, who was interrogated by the police and confessed to being behind the attempted kidnappings of the teenage boys, according to Nieuwsblad.

The 32-year-old man will come before the investigating judge in Oudenaarde on Tuesday.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times