Lab explosion at University of Ghent leaves one seriously injured

One person was seriously injured after there was an explosion in a laboratory at the University of Ghent on Tuesday evening.

The explosion took place in Block B of the Faculty of Bioscience Engineering at around 5:00 PM, according to the Ghent fire department.

A total of 15 people were present in the lab when the explosion took place.

The fire brigade and medical services were quickly on the scene.

All students and staff were forced to evacuate the building after the explosion.

In addition, one person, reportedly a doctoral researcher, was seriously injured during the explosion, suffering from burns to the face. The researcher was immediately brought to a shower after the explosion and subsequently transferred to hospital.

The specific cause of the explosion is not yet confirmed, although it is likely that it was caused by some sort of chemical reaction, Nieuwsblad explains.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times