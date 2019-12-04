 
Teen pulled unconscious from pool, laughing gas use suspected
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 04 December, 2019
Latest News:
What’s the issue with Zwarte Piet ?...
Teen pulled unconscious from pool, laughing gas use...
Serious road violations more than halved in busy...
Belgium must repatriate Belgian IS member and her...
Lab explosion at University of Ghent leaves one...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 04 December 2019
    What’s the issue with Zwarte Piet ?
    Teen pulled unconscious from pool, laughing gas use suspected
    Serious road violations more than halved in busy Brussels boulevard
    Belgium must repatriate Belgian IS member and her child, court rules
    Lab explosion at University of Ghent leaves one seriously injured
    Child killed after being hit by car near Brussels park
    Sinterklaas actor arrested: previously convicted for ‘relationship’ with 13-year-old girl
    Belgium’s churchgoers are now mostly women
    Huge quantities of ‘bushmeat’ pass through Brussels Airport each year
    Ursula von der Leyen takes over from Jean-Claude Juncker
    Drivers warned of icy roads in Belgium on Tuesday night
    Brussels’ peak-pollution levels nearly twice as bad as Manhattan’s
    Police arrest wig-wearing man behind two kidnapping attempts in Flanders
    Unemployment continues to fall in Brussels for the 61st month
    Brussels Airlines CEO leaves for Lufthansa job
    Brussels Winter markets will now accept card payments
    Strikes cost SNCB nearly €5.7 million in 2018
    Ghent’s candy war: cuberdon salesmen forced to stay 30m apart
    Mice spotted in Exki restaurant in Ixelles
    Belgian railway companies found guilty in deadly Buizingen train crash
    View more

    Teen pulled unconscious from pool, laughing gas use suspected

    Wednesday, 04 December 2019
    An indoor pool at the Badhuis wellness centre in Antwerp, where the teen spent the day with two friends. Credit: Google Street View

    A 19-year old has been hospitalised in a critical condition after being found unconscious in a swimming pool, with authorities seeking to determine whether the incident came from the teen’s use of laughing gas.

    The teen was found at the bottom of a swimming pool in a wellness centre in Antwerp, with several empty canisters of nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, were found around the pool.

    He is said to have gone to the centre accompanied with two others on Monday, who reportedly lost sight of him when they headed to the changing rooms toward the end of the day, HLN reports.

    Police were the first to arrive at the scene when the teen was found by his two friends and the centre’s manager, and he was resuscitated on the spot before being brought to the hospital in a critical condition, according to De Standaard.

    A judicial expert has been appointed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, with the public prosecutor’s seeking to determine whether the teen’s use of laughing gas was at fault.

    The news comes weeks after a ban on the “improper” sale, use and possession of laughing gas canisters came into force in Antwerp at the end of November.

    The use of the gas as a recreational drug has surged in Belgium in recent months, with officials across different cities and municipalities implementing stricter regulations or all-out bans, and with doctors in Flanders warning of the health impacts of regular use of the gas.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job