Volunteer, it’s good for your health study says...

A new survey by mutualité chrétienne and the Faculty of Psychology at UCLouvain has shown an important link between volunteering in the community and good health.

Feeling healthy, self- confidence, feeling better integrated into society and taking less medication are just some of the points addressed in the far reaching survey.

The Mutualité Chrétienne (MC) health fund, its various French- and Dutch-speaking movements (senior citizens’ movements, youth organisations and sick persons’ organisations) and UCLouvain surveyed over 7,000 people divided into four groups: volunteers active in one or several of MC’s movements, MC members active within an association or organisation, MC members who play a passive role in community life and MC members who do not get involved at all.

Following a questionnaire sent to the respondents, the main findings highlighted by the survey show there is a positive impact on the well-being of people who actively participate in community life (increased self-confidence and self-esteem and, more importantly, feeling integrated into society).

The survey also showed that active volunteers feel in better health than those who play no part in community life. The latter are furthermore those who go to the doctor’s most frequently and whose medication consumption is the largest.

“Voluntary service enables isolation to be ended, social ties to be created, people to make themselves useful and follow their convictions. The individual feels valued. Volunteers can also rely on the support of the network to which they belong. This is all part of feeling in good health,” Jean Hermesse, vice-president of Mutualité chrétienne, enthused.

