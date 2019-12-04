 
Car of missing woman (54) discovered abandoned beside river in Antwerp
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 04 December, 2019
Latest News:
Car of missing woman (54) discovered abandoned beside...
Three suspects arrested in Antwerp violent incidents investigation...
Brussels wins call to host Esports Europe headquarters...
‘Same sport different sexuality’ Ghent rowers go viral...
What’s the issue with Zwarte Piet ?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 04 December 2019
    Car of missing woman (54) discovered abandoned beside river in Antwerp
    Three suspects arrested in Antwerp violent incidents investigation
    Brussels wins call to host Esports Europe headquarters
    ‘Same sport different sexuality’ Ghent rowers go viral during launch of anti-homophobia campaign
    What’s the issue with Zwarte Piet ?
    Teen pulled unconscious from pool, laughing gas use suspected
    Serious road violations more than halved in busy Brussels boulevard
    Belgium must repatriate Belgian IS member and her child, court rules
    Lab explosion at University of Ghent leaves one seriously injured
    Child killed after being hit by car near Brussels park
    Sinterklaas actor arrested: previously convicted for ‘relationship’ with 13-year-old girl
    Belgium’s churchgoers are now mostly women
    Huge quantities of ‘bushmeat’ pass through Brussels Airport each year
    Ursula von der Leyen takes over from Jean-Claude Juncker
    Drivers warned of icy roads in Belgium on Tuesday night
    Brussels’ peak-pollution levels nearly twice as bad as Manhattan’s
    Police arrest wig-wearing man behind two kidnapping attempts in Flanders
    Unemployment continues to fall in Brussels for the 61st month
    Brussels Airlines CEO leaves for Lufthansa job
    Brussels Winter markets will now accept card payments
    View more

    Car of missing woman (54) discovered abandoned beside river in Antwerp

    Wednesday, 04 December 2019
    The 54-year-old woman was last seen in Aartselaar, a municipality of Antwerp, on Monday morning. Credit: Belgian Federal Police.

    The federal police are searching for a missing 54-year-old woman whose car was discovered abandoned beside a river in Antwerp.

    The woman has been missing since 10:30 AM on Monday morning, when she was last seen on Jan Blockxlaan in her hometown of Aartselaar, a municipality of Antwerp.

    The woman’s car, a white Fiat 500 with license plate JWB-691, was found abandoned in Niel, on Rupelstraat, beside the river Rupel, the federal police confirmed in a Tweet at about 5:00 PM on Tuesday evening.

    The 54-year-old woman is around 1 meter 64 centimetres tall with blonde hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a beige coat, dark trousers and silver shoes.

    The police encourage anybody who has seen van den Bergh or knows where she is staying to contact them.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job