Car of missing woman (54) discovered abandoned beside river in Antwerp
Wednesday, 04 December 2019
The 54-year-old woman was last seen in Aartselaar, a municipality of Antwerp, on Monday morning. Credit: Belgian Federal Police.
The federal police are searching for a missing 54-year-old woman whose car was discovered abandoned beside a river in Antwerp.
The woman has been missing since 10:30 AM on Monday morning, when she was last seen on Jan Blockxlaan in her hometown of Aartselaar, a municipality of Antwerp.
The woman’s car, a white Fiat 500 with license plate JWB-691, was found abandoned in Niel, on Rupelstraat, beside the river Rupel, the federal police confirmed in a Tweet at about 5:00 PM on Tuesday evening.