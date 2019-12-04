Car of missing woman (54) discovered abandoned beside river in Antwerp

The 54-year-old woman was last seen in Aartselaar, a municipality of Antwerp, on Monday morning. Credit: Belgian Federal Police.

The federal police are searching for a missing 54-year-old woman whose car was discovered abandoned beside a river in Antwerp.

The woman has been missing since 10:30 AM on Monday morning, when she was last seen on Jan Blockxlaan in her hometown of Aartselaar, a municipality of Antwerp.

The woman’s car, a white Fiat 500 with license plate JWB-691, was found abandoned in Niel, on Rupelstraat, beside the river Rupel, the federal police confirmed in a Tweet at about 5:00 PM on Tuesday evening.

Qui a vu Marianne VAN DEN BERGH (54) ? #Disparu à Aartselaar le 02/12/19. https://t.co/ONnOBSvHIg pic.twitter.com/pWgGkrjIYp — Police Fédérale (@policefederale) December 3, 2019

The 54-year-old woman is around 1 meter 64 centimetres tall with blonde hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a beige coat, dark trousers and silver shoes.

The police encourage anybody who has seen van den Bergh or knows where she is staying to contact them.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times