Ghent police to donate loot of stolen sweets and care products to charity

Five bags full of stolen sweets and care products were found during a car raid. Credit: Ghent Police/Twitter

Police officers in Ghent discovered several bags filled with stolen sweets and care products inside a vehicle during a traffic check on Tuesday and have announced they will donate the loot to charity.

“During the inspection of a car, 5 full garbage bags were found containing a whole lot of sweets, as well as a whole load of unopened care products,” the Ghent police said on Twitter.

Officers found a total of five garbage bags filled with “a whole bunch” of sweets and care products, all unopened and in their original packaging, inside the car, onboard where were two men police said were of Romanian nationality.

Op 03/12 werden tijdens de controle v/e auto 5 volle vuilniszakken aangetroffen met daarin een hele hoop snoepjes, alsook een hele lading ongeopende verzorgingsproducten. Enkele collega’s brachten de buit vandaag naar Huize Triest in Gent. #altijdnabij https://t.co/Cj02eWNwGl pic.twitter.com/f7hW5C0xyC — Lokale Politie Gent (@GentseFlikken) December 4, 2019

The care products included toothpaste, deodorant and shampoo and police said the sweets including Haribo products and chocolate bars of the brands Twix and Snickers.

In a statement released on their website, Ghent police said the suspects were “immediately summoned” by the public prosecutor’s office, with the motivations behind their theft so far unclear.

Police also said they had chosen to donate the stolen loot to charity, announcing they would bring the products to Huize Triest, a shelter offering support, like accommodation and meals, to people in need.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times