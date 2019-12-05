 
Brussels nominated for best European Christmas market award
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 05 December, 2019
Latest News:
Brussels nominated for best European Christmas market award...
Anti-Zwarte Piet protestors write open letter to Dutch...
Shopkeepers accused of cheating the new price round-up...
‘Nuclear power does not belong in the debate...
Winter Wonders creates traffic chaos, but Brussels has...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 05 December 2019
    Brussels nominated for best European Christmas market award
    Anti-Zwarte Piet protestors write open letter to Dutch Prime Minister denouncing his silence on the topic
    Shopkeepers accused of cheating the new price round-up system
    ‘Nuclear power does not belong in the debate on ecological transition’ says Walloon climate minister
    Winter Wonders creates traffic chaos, but Brussels has a plan
    Doctor wrongly accused of murder wants to bring the Belgian State to court
    Drunk Christmas market visitors banned from entering Brussels café
    Photos: around 4,000 students celebrate Saint-Nicolas in Namur
    Man paid to swallow over 100 cocaine capsules convicted after arrest at Brussels Airport
    Skeyes accused of age discrimination as jobs agency introduces new rules
    Sinterklaases to present certificate of good conduct and morals following convicted paedophile incident
    Belgian transport hit by ‘massive’ national strike in France
    Antwerp art school cancels classes so students can protest culture cutbacks in Brussels
    Video of angry Flemish cyclist refusing to pass truck goes viral
    Brussels will allow members of the public to sit in on committees from next year
    Crystal meth lab discovered in burnt-out business complex in Limburg
    Works announced to make Brussels royal palaces more energy efficient
    Parliament considers ‘warning bracelets’ to be worn by violent men in Belgium
    Swelling energy bills leave 400,000 households at risk of energy poverty
    Volunteer, it’s good for your health study says
    View more

    Brussels nominated for best European Christmas market award

    Thursday, 05 December 2019
    2017 edition of Winter Wonders. Credit: © visit.brussels - Eric Danhier

    The Winter Wonders Christmas festival of Brussels has been nominated for the award for the best Christmas market in Europe, running up against the likes of Cologne, Vienna or Prague’s own winter festivities.

    Previous editions of the award, organised by travel organisation European Best Destinations, have gone to the holiday markets of Zagreb, Tallinn or the world-famous French market of Strasbourg, one of the oldest in Europe.

    In Brussels, the end-of-year period sees a 2.5-kilometre-long route of markets, animations, and a slew of festive decorations and installations rolled out throughout the streets of the city, with a large market propped up in the central Grand-Place.

    The travel group said the “great classics” of Brussels’ Winter Wonders festivities, such as the Sound and Lights show in the main square, the giant Christmas tree and the city’s offer of fun cultural activities made for “unforgettable shared moments,” noting the rich food and drinks offer available to visitors.

    The most recent edition of the festival brings novel additions to the mix, with new spaces created in Place De Brouckère, which hosts an ice skating rink, and with Boulevard Anspach in the bustling pedestrian zone outfitted with new market stalls.

    A new high-tech installation dubbed The Dome was set up in Place de la Monnaie this year, which will offer visitors an immersive Christmas experience by hosting everything from art-house and to children cartoons projections to a Saint-Nicholas party, as well as a workshop offering initiations to the digital arts.

    The festivities sprawl throughout the city, offering residents and curious visitors a chance to wander into the holiday mood in Place Sainte-Catherine, in Ixelles’ Place Sainte-Croix or in Etterbeek’s duo of Finnish and Swedish markets.

    Alternatively, so-called alternative markets, focusing on themes of sustainability, craftsmanship, or vintage goods are also set up across Brussels.

    The competition, which lauded Brussels for its “harmonious blend of tradition and innovation,” runs from the 29 November to 10 December and allows visitors to cast one vote per day.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job