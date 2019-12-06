Africa Museum one of five Belgian museums nominated as the best in Europe

The National Museum of Cardiff, where the Best Museum of the Year award will be announced in May. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Five Belgian museums have been nominated for the ‘European Museum of the Year Award’, the European Museum Forum announced on Thursday.

Sniders and Rockcox Museum in Antwerp, the Bokrijk Open-Air Museum in Genk, the Museum Hof Van Busleyden in Mechelen, the Koers Museum of Cycle Racing in Roeselare and the Africa Museum in Tervuren all made it onto the list.

Perhaps most well-known to Brussels residents, the Africa Museum has welcomed more than 350,000 visitors since it was re-opened in December 2019, according to BX1.

In total, 61 museums from across 25 countries made it onto the nominations list.

The awards ceremony will take place in May 2020 and will be hosted by the National Museum of Cardiff.

‼️ #EMYA2020 Ceremony and EMF Annual Conference will be hosted in #Cardiff from 29 April to 2 May 2020. 📍 The host institution will be Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales, the Conference and Awards Ceremony will take place at @Museum_Cardiff. 🔎 https://t.co/rIFrOBtJue — EuropeanMuseumForum (@museum_forum) August 23, 2019

In addition to the European museum of the year award, other prizes for presenting a European perspective, being the most controversial, involving local community, being the most welcoming, being sustainable, as well as for being new and innovative, will also be awarded.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times