Man found in state of hypothermia after falling inside pit near Brussels ponds

A man in his 60s fell into a well located between the Étangs d'Ixelles in Brussels. Credit: Google Street View

A man in his 60s was hospitalised in a critical condition after being found in a state of hypothermia inside a pit located between two ponds in Ixelles.

The man fell into a pit, described as a sort of well located between the Étangs d’Ixelles, near Flagey, at around 2:00 AM on Sunday, a police spokesperson confirmed.

A woman alerted the emergency services after hearing a scream and a loud splash, according to reports by Bruzz.

The fire department discovered the man inside the well at a depth of between two to three metres and pulled him out in a state of hypothermia and with several fractures.

The emergency services resuscitated the man on the spot and rushed him to the hospital, with Le Soir reporting that his condition was still delicate by late Sunday.

Media reports suggest that the man could be homeless, and an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the man’s fall.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times