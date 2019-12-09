Boiling oil poured on man during argument in Limburg asylum centre

The Church of Saint Ursula in Lanaken, the municipality where the asylum centre is located. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

A man was seriously injured on Sunday night after an argument escalated in an asylum centre located in Limburg.

The argument, which took place at around 6:00 PM in the Ter Dennen asylum centre in Lanaken, broke out because a man from Afghanistan was irritated by a Palestinian man who was singing.

A second man – also from Afghanistan – intervened in the situation to try to mediate the argument, after which the Palestinian man poured boiling oil on him, Het Van Limburg explains.

The man who had tried to mediate the situation suffered severe burns. Emergency services, who arrived quickly at the centre, rushed him to the burns centre at Neder-Over-Heembeek.

The local police of the Lanaken-Maasmechelen (LaMa) zone also arrived at the scene and arrested three people, including the man who threw the oil, VRT reports.

“I am going to press the prosecutor to prosecute the Palestinian. The injuries are very serious and very painful,” said the Mayor of Lanaken Marino Keulen (Open VLD).

Ter Dennen is a Red Cross centre for asylum seekers that opened in 1993.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times