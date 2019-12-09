 
Woman and 3-year-old child hospitalised after fall into river Meuse
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 09 December, 2019
Latest News:
Woman and 3-year-old child hospitalised after fall into...
Boiling oil poured on man during argument in...
Man found in state of hypothermia after falling...
Over a dozen injured in watertaxi crash in...
Make Brussels teenagers trilingual by the age of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 09 December 2019
    Woman and 3-year-old child hospitalised after fall into river Meuse
    Boiling oil poured on man during argument in Limburg asylum centre
    Man found in state of hypothermia after falling inside pit near Brussels ponds
    Over a dozen injured in watertaxi crash in Antwerp
    Make Brussels teenagers trilingual by the age of 18, says minister
    STIB mulls anonymity for ticket inspectors after fare-dodger attack
    2,400 people take part in human chain for the climate
    Ursula von der Leyen in Ethiopia for her first visit outside the EU
    Belgium called on to raise the age for access to alcohol
    IKEA Belgium fights claims it is ‘ruining’ the market for Christmas trees
    Witness may have seen the body of Théo Hayez two days after he disappeared
    New York Times publishes intimate report on last days of Marieke Vervoort
    STIB worker attacked at home after catching fare-dodger
    British diplomat resigns, fed up spreading “half-truths” on Brexit
    Wall to commemorate 27 officers killed in service since 2001 inaugurated
    Ericsson fined $1 Billion for corruption charges
    Hundreds believed killed in Iranian protests since mid-November
    Moody’s predicts bleak outlook for global banking sector
    Traffic violations to be processed without police tribunal
    EU reaches agreement on ‘green list’ of sustainable investments
    View more

    Woman and 3-year-old child hospitalised after fall into river Meuse

    Monday, 09 December 2019
    Local residents rushed to assist a woman and a child who had fallen into the river in unclear circumstances. Credit: Google Street Views

    A woman and a child were rushed to the hospital after falling into the River Meuse in the town of Andennes on Sunday evening in circumstances that remain unclear.

    The woman and the child, aged 3, were pulled from the water in respiratory arrest, and were both rushed to different hospitals, according to reports by RTL.

    Residents near a playground located by the river rushed to assist the pair after they fell into the water at around 6:30 PM on Sunday, near Quai de Brouckère.

    “Someone threw a pebble at my window to ask for help” a witness identified as Vincent told RTL. “A mother (sic) and her young child were in the Meuse.”

    He said the woman was screaming as she held the child in her arms, with her head below water as they were carried away by the strong current.

    When a firefighter pulled the child out of the water, he was no longer breathing and his eyes were rolling to the back of his head, with Vincent adding that he and other residents had thrown a cable extension the woman held onto until she too was pulled from the water in respiratory arrest.

    The emergency services performed CPR on both the victims before the child was taken to the La Citadelle regional hospital centre while the woman, who witnesses referred to as the child’s mother, was taken to a different hospital.

    On Monday, both the woman and the child remained in a delicate condition, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, which is thought to be the result of an accident, according to 7sur7.

    Vincent, the eyewitness who reported the incident to RTL, said that in the area where the incident took place, a new playground had been built, which residents had reported to the mayor as dangerous for lack of security infrastructure.

    “There is a housing settlement along the river bank, and there is a new playground for children,” he said, adding that the area was not properly lit nor protected and that children often dropped their balls into the Meuse.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job