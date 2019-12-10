Suspect arrested for murder of prisoner in Saint-Gilles prison

The prisoner was found on 5 December dead in his cell in the Saint-Gilles prison. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a prisoner in Saint-Gilles prison on 5 December.

An unidentified prisoner of the Saint-Gilles penitentiary was found dead, his throat slit, inside his cell, which reports said were covered in blood, early on the morning of 5 December.

The public prosecutor was notified and an investigation into the prisoner’s death was launched.

After the results of the autopsy revealed that violence had been involved in the prisoner’s death, the investigating judge subsequently placed another detainee under arrest for the suspected murder of the prisoner.

Related News:

“It concerns another prisoner from the Saint-Gilles prison, but I cannot give more information about his identity,” said Denis Goeman, spokesperson for the Brussels public prosecutor’s office at a press conference, reports Radio 2.

Although the public prosecutor has not confirmed the identity of the suspect, it appears as though the arrested individual was the cellmate of the prisoner who was murdered, Bruzz explains.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times