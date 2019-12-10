Child rushed to hospital after collision with tram in Jette

The police station in Jette, only a few streets away from where the tram hit the child on Tuesday morning. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

A child was taken to hospital in ambulance on Tuesday morning after he was hit by a tram in Jette.

The young boy was cycling on the lines of Tram 51 in front of his mother who was walking with a stroller when he was hit by the oncoming tram at around 8:20 AM on Avenue Charles Woeste.

According to a nearby witness, the boy’s bike got stuck underneath the tram after the accident. However, the boy, who was likely around four years old, got up and was able to walk.

“The Mobile Emergency and Resuscitation Service (SMUR) was called on-site as well as an ambulance. The child was taken to the hospital but we have no information on his condition,” spokesperson for the Brussels west police zone, Caroline Vervaet, told Bx1.

However, the child was not seriously injured, according to Bruzz.

The 51 tram was interrupted after the accident. However, by about 9:00 AM, the 51 tram line was back up and running, a tweet by STIB explained.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times