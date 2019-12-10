 
Garbage in Brussels goes uncollected after staff consultation
Tuesday, 10 December, 2019
    Garbage in Brussels goes uncollected after staff consultation

    Tuesday, 10 December 2019

    Garbage bags in several Brussels communes remained on the streets once again after consultations saw staff starting too late to complete their routes. 

    The municipality of Jette has been hardest hit, with only 15% of blue bags collected there, but white bags were collected, Bruzz reports. The municipalities of Anderlecht, Ganshoren, Jette, Koekelberg, Molenbeek, Evere, Woluwe-Saint-Lambert and Woluwe-Saint-Pierre also had bags uncollected.

    The employees were delayed starting as the management of Bruxelles-Propreté presented several new offers on Tuesday morning. 

    The Bruxelles-Propreté staff are unhappy with the scrapping of the current “fini-fini” system, meaning all personnel is sent home once two-third of the trucks in the area have returned to the depot, in order to reduce the number of work accidents caused by rushing staff members, reports RTBF.

    From January, a working group will be set up with the trade unions to discuss a number of reforms in the area of staff safety.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

