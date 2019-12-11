 
Wednesday, 11 December, 2019
    Belgium named in world’s top twenty countries for quality of life

    Wednesday, 11 December 2019
    People born in Belgium have a life expectancy of 81 years, the report explains. Credit: Pxhere.

    Belgium is the 17th best country in the world for quality of life, according to a new study by the United Nations.

    The Development Index is an annual report that provides a world ranking on quality of life, by taking into account health, education and income.

    Norway nabbed first place on the list, followed by Switzerland in second place and Ireland in third place.

    Coming in at 17th place, the same position as in the 2018 report, Belgium has a life expectancy of 81 years of age and nearly 20 years of expected schooling.

    Belgium comes just after the US and UK who placed joint 15th in the index.

    The highest life expectancy comes from Hong Kong at nearly 85 years.

    Countries at the tail end of the quality of life index are South Sudan, Chad, Central African Republic and Niger.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

