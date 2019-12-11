Police arrest 10 migrants travelling aboard De Lijn buses in Antwerp

Eight of the migrants are from Sudan, one is from Morocco and one is from Iran. Credit: Belga.

Police arrested on Tuesday night ten migrants who were travelling on De Lijn buses in the Antwerp municipality of Beerse.

Working in close collaboration with De Lijn bus inspectors, the federal and local police carried out a number of passenger checks on buses on the Antwerp-Turnhout line. The buses had pulled over and were stationed on Antwerpsesteenweg.

Police arrested a total of 10 men on eight different buses because they did not have the correct residency documents, writes Nieuwsblad.

Eight of the ten men are from Sudan, one is from Morocco and one is from Iran.

The checks were carried out in an effort to discourage migrants from using public transport to get to highway parking lots, where many attempt to climb into trucks that will travel to the UK.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times