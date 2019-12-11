 
Police arrest 10 migrants travelling aboard De Lijn buses in Antwerp
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 11 December, 2019
Latest News:
Boris Johnson to be represented by Charles Michel...
Police arrest 10 migrants travelling aboard De Lijn...
Police searches for man who tried to drag...
Brussels university to close Chinese-funded institute after espionage...
10 Brussels squares that should be car-free...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 11 December 2019
    Boris Johnson to be represented by Charles Michel at EU Summit
    Police arrest 10 migrants travelling aboard De Lijn buses in Antwerp
    Police searches for man who tried to drag woman into bathroom stall in Antwerp
    Brussels university to close Chinese-funded institute after espionage accusations
    10 Brussels squares that should be car-free
    TUI partners with Brussels Airlines for Christmas flights
    Police discover seven cannabis plantations during 14 drug raids across Brussels
    Facebook users help compile an insiders’ guide to Brussels
    Child abuse reports on the increase in Belgium
    Belgian plastic surgeon refuses to apologise for sexist statements during lecture at UGhent
    ‘World without tobacco’ would help Belgians live for two years longer
    Rail unions announce 24-hour strike for 19 December
    Drones, dogs and 50km fences: swine fever alert issued in Germany
    Google unveils Belgium’s most searched terms in 2019
    Farmers to protest in the European district on Thursday
    Belgium named in world’s top twenty countries for quality of life
    Belgian lawyer found guilty of defrauding AB InBev family of millions
    Boy (11) dies after being hit by a truck in ‘accident waiting to happen’ in Aalst
    Official visit to Congo by Brussels government officials announced for autumn 2020
    Homeless man risks prison sentence after argument over bench escalates
    View more

    Police arrest 10 migrants travelling aboard De Lijn buses in Antwerp

    Wednesday, 11 December 2019
    Eight of the migrants are from Sudan, one is from Morocco and one is from Iran. Credit: Belga.

    Police arrested on Tuesday night ten migrants who were travelling on De Lijn buses in the Antwerp municipality of Beerse.

    Working in close collaboration with De Lijn bus inspectors, the federal and local police carried out a number of passenger checks on buses on the Antwerp-Turnhout line. The buses had pulled over and were stationed on Antwerpsesteenweg.

    Police arrested a total of 10 men on eight different buses because they did not have the correct residency documents, writes Nieuwsblad.

    Eight of the ten men are from Sudan, one is from Morocco and one is from Iran.

    The checks were carried out in an effort to discourage migrants from using public transport to get to highway parking lots, where many attempt to climb into trucks that will travel to the UK.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job