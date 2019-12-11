 
Will Belgium have a white Christmas this year?
Wednesday, 11 December, 2019
    Will Belgium have a white Christmas this year?

    Wednesday, 11 December 2019
    Since 1901 we have only had 11 white Christmas in Uccle. Credit: Pxhere

    Despite many hopes and wishes that Belgium will have a white Christmas, it is looking likely that it will not happen this year.

    Weather forecasts have predicted a grey Christmas Eve with temperatures up to 7 degrees and light rain, meaning the chance of snow on the big day is low.

    There is, however, still some hope.

    “These are the very first indications. We still have a long way to go,” explained weatherman Frank Deboosere, adding that it would not be so surprising if it didn’t snow, Nieuwsblad reports.

    “Since 1901 we have only had 11 white Christmas in Uccle. The last one was in 2010,” said Deboosere “In the morning there were 16 centimetres in Uccle.”

    The Brussels Times

