 
Belgian father (34) receives sentence after 44.5 kilograms of cannabis was discovered in his car
Thursday, 12 December, 2019
Thursday, 12 December, 2019
    Belgian father (34) receives sentence after 44.5 kilograms of cannabis was discovered in his car

    Thursday, 12 December 2019
    The cannabis was divided into 88 bags, all of which were hidden in the back seat of the man's car. Credit: PublicDomainPictures.net.

    A Belgian father (34) received a prison sentence on Wednesday after 44.5 kilograms of cannabis was discovered in his car on Monday.

    The 34-year-old man, father of three, was stopped at a toll on the A10 motorway and 44.5 kilograms of cannabis, divided into 88 bags, was discovered hidden under the back seat of his car.

    The man, who is from Flanders, came before a court in Tours in France and received a two-year prison sentence, 18 months of which will be delayed. He will also not be allowed to enter France for five years, Nieuwsblad explains.

    During the hearing on Wednesday, the 34-year-old told the judge that his drug dealer had offered him €500, as well as a plane ticket to Madrid where he would get a car, as well as 3 to 4 kilograms of cannabis.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

